MADISON — Virgil Henry Smith, Jr., age 73, died Friday, August 13, 2021, at the University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinic in Madison, Wis., surrounded by his loving family.

Virgil was born January 18, 1948, to Virgil and Marjorie (Smith) Smith Sr. Not long after graduating from high school Virgil served his country proudly enlisting with the U.S. Marine Corps. Upon his return from his tour of duty in Vietnam, Virgil drove semi-trucks for many years and several different trucking firms. He later went to work for himself as the owner/operator of M&S Construction.

When he wasn’t working, Virgil enjoyed hobbies and pursuing other interests like working on or collecting old cars, or going hunting. He was an outdoorsman who liked fishing trips and camping. He loved to go biking on his Harley whenever time and weather allowed. He loved his dogs.

Surviving Virgil are his sons: Shane (Jennifer) Smith and Steve Smith; his daughters: Margie (Tim) Morical and Cora Smith; his grandchildren: Travis, Shawna, Elaine, Brooklyn, Jacey, Taylor, Josiah, Judah, Cole, Lexis, Abigail, Donovan, Richard and Layna; one great-grandson; sisters: Luanne Peterson, Susan Smith and half sister, Jean Bauer. He was preceded in death by his parents: Virgil Sr. and Marjorie; his brother, Jim Smith and half brother, George Smith and brother-in-law, Harvey Peterson.

Services for Virgil will be Thursday, August 19, 2021, at 7 p.m. at the Torgerson Funeral Home, 408 N. Water St. in Black River Falls, Wis. Pastor Elden Simonson will officiate. Burial with Full Military Honors will follow at the Northern Wisconsin Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Spooner, Wis., on Friday at 1 p.m. Friends may call on the family during a visitation on Thursday, August 19, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m. The Torgerson Funeral Home in Black River Falls is serving the family, 715-284-4321.