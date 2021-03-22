CADOTT — Virginia Ann Bowe, 87, of Cadott went home to her beloved Jesus Thursday, March 18, 2021, the day after St. Patrick’s Day and on the eve of the Feast of St. Joseph. Virginia’s parents, John and Evangeline Milton, both of Irish descent, met in the choir at the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel in Milwaukee. Virginia, their beautiful Irish Rose, was born March 5, 1934.

Virginia later attended Mount Mary College, where she majored in English and social work. There she met Clifford Bowe after a Catholic sister at Mount Mary College arranged a blind date for her. Virginia and Clifford were married Dec. 28, 1957, on the Feast of the Holy Family and a lifelong love affair ensued. Virginia and Clifford moved to Cadott in 1959, where she devoted the next 64 years of her life to Clifford and to their eight children, 23 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Virginia clearly inherited her parents’ love for music and all things Irish. Her passion was to sing and praise Jesus in the choir at St. Rose of Lima parish. She was particularly thrilled when her children and grandchildren joined in the fun. Virginia’s faith took top priority in her life. She prayed and attended Mass daily. She was active in teaching religious education as well as helping anyone in need. Her love for children led her to spend much of her time in pro-life work.