On January 19, 2019 a life full of love, loyalty and appreciation for her family and Creator, Jehovah God, came to a temporary stop for Virginia Astrid David, 90, of Chippewa Falls, originally from Conrath, Wis., Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.
Virginia was born Nov. 7, 1928, in Winter, Wis., to the late Richard Sr. and Lilly Carlson-Perry, growing up on beautiful Barber Lake. After graduating from high school in 1947, she married her first love, William David, a dairy farmer, July 7, 1947, (even though she stated many times, she would never marry a farmer!) After a brief stay in Chicago, Bill and Virginia decided to move back to the David Family Farm in Conrath, that was established in 1932, by Bill’s mother and father, who were immigrants from the Ukraine, and eventually bought that farm. Together, Bill and Virginia had five daughters, Kathleen, Darlene, Debra, Judith and Jacqueline.
Throughout her life, Virginia’s love of creation (tolerant of cats; hated snakes) showed immensely in her caring and cultivating spirit by the planting of at least three vegetable gardens during the summer, having numerous flowerbeds in the yard (too many to count), mowing her own lawn, even doing the difficult task of raking leaves in her very large lawn. She also enjoyed going into the woods picking her berries, to make her delicious wines and flavorful jellies and helping Bill make firewood.
It was obvious to all who knew Virginia that she was a very hard worker, whether it was gardening, mowing, cleaning and cooking, milking cows, finding lost cows, haying on such hot days or cleaning the milk house. Despite all that, you would still find her keeping up with Bill and taking care of his needs. However, throughout it all, she still remained a quiet and humble spirit, never thinking too much of herself or liking undo attention or praise brought upon her. Everyone who met Virginia would say, ‘she was such a nice lady.’
Throughout their life together, Bill and Virginia loved traveling. They enjoyed going to Florida, their special destination, many, many times, driving in an LTD Ford, all the way from Wisconsin to southern Florida, with complaining grandchildren in the backseat. They also had the privilege of traveling to California, Arizona, New York City and even Hawaii.
Speaking of grandchildren, she was especially fond of them all-even though they could be very naughty at times-requiring the use of a ‘good old-fashioned spanking.’ But in times of need, her true spirit showed when Bill and Virginia opened their home to them, and actually helped in the raising of some. Virginia’s family grew to include 10 grandsons, 11 granddaughters, 14 great-grandsons, 16 great-granddaughters, three great-great-grandsons, four great-great-granddaughters, one stepgreat-granddaughter and two stepgreat-grandsons. She loved and cherished them all and especially enjoyed being in the company of babies.
Virginia was an excellent cook, always from scratch, which she passed on to the ‘majority’ of her daughters, as well as her grandchildren. Anyone visiting could always find something to eat, leaving with a content and happy stomach.
As one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, she also volunteered her time in the preaching and teaching of God’s Word. She enjoyed talking about her faith and helped many come to appreciate the accurate knowledge of the Bible and the truth contained in its pages.
Even though she had an eventful and productive life, there were occasions of sorrow, too. After 57 years of marriage, Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, William. She endured the sad loss of her daughter, Darlene; her brothers, Dale and Oscar; and a sister, Verna; and a son-in-law, Mark Schirmer. Additionally, two granddaughters, Denise Duncan and Jessica Nitek; and a great-grandson, Michael Peterson, died at a very tender age.
Virginia is survived by her daughters, Kathleen [Irvin] Soviak of Menomonie, Debra [Mike] Hynes of Pensacola, Fla., Judith Schirmer of Cornell and Jacqueline Kromrey of Chippewa Falls; son-in-law, Stanley Nitek Jr., of Holcombe. Virginia is also survived by her two brothers, Richard Carlson Jr. of Shawano, Wis., and Jack Carlson of Camp Verde, Ariz.; as well as many nieces and nephews; and dear, dear friends.
While her family and all who knew Virginia will feel her loss and miss her terribly, we also rejoice that throughout her life, Virginia remained true to her convictions and the truth that she so loved. She wanted her children and grandchildren and others to share in her faith and to come to an appreciation of her God, Jehovah, and the wonderful promises that are in store for all of us, which we are so eagerly awaiting. Virginia slipped away with full confidence in her resurrection and with the trust of being among the ‘meek ones who will possess the earth, finding exquisite delight in the abundance of peace.’ May the time soon come when Jehovah will rid the earth of our enemy, death and bringing it to the Paradise He originally intended it to be.
There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Hwy. 53, Chippewa Falls. Friends may start calling at 1:30 p.m.