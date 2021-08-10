Virginia "Ginny" Smigelski Dugal

Virginia (typically, Ginny) Smigelski was born in Milwaukee, August 13, 1933, to Frank and Clara Smigelski. She was a devout Catholic all of her life. Ginny was a determined woman, who put herself through college to graduate from Marquette University with a degree in education. She minored in theology. Ginny taught third grade for over 20 years at Cadott Elementary School. On August 14, 1965, she married Peter Dugal, and they lived in Cadott for over 50 years. It was there they raised their family and participated in the rich, yet simple life around Cadott and Milwaukee. She was an active and long-time member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Parish in Cadott. She was an avid skier, who also enjoyed camping and boating and making memories with her family.Ginny actively continued her education, eventually earning her master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee. With her husband, Peter, she volunteered at many Democratic Committee events throughout Wisconsin.