Virginia LuAnne Vahlbusch

Ginny was born Oct. 10, 1928, in Battle Creek, Mich., as the second of three children and only daughter of Bernice J. Bristol (née Miller) and Ben L. Bristol. While still an infant, she revealed her future musical talent by nodding her head in perfect time to music playing on the radio. At 14 Ginny began studying voice in Battle Creek with Ellen Buckley, a retired opera singer, and performed her first public solo, at the First Congregational Church of Battle Creek, that same year. Though always small in stature, Ginny developed a large lyrical soprano voice of extraordinary richness and power. Of her hundreds of solo and choral performances in churches, at civic events, and with various bands and symphonies over a 52 year singing career, we especially remember her haunting renditions of Robert MacGimsey's “Sweet Little Jesus Boy” during years of candle-lit Christmas Eve services at the First Presbyterian Church of Royal Oak, Mich.