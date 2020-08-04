Vivian Dunn Paus Sullivan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As she often talked about doing lately, Vivian Pauline Dunn Paus Sullivan slipped away to “a better place” Thursday, July 30, 2020. Death was due to natural causes.

Vivian was born Dec. 3, 1924, in Garden Valley, Wis., to Clara J. (Matysik) and Archie H. Dunn. At some point the family relocated to Eau Claire, in the shadow of Mount Tom. Vivian graduated from Eau Claire Senior High in 1942 and was very instrumental in organizing class reunions throughout the years. Reunion materials often featured her distinctive printing. (She rejected cursive writing long before schools started doing so.)

Following graduation, Vivian worked in a shoe store. But she found her true calling when she met and married Victor G. Paus, Jan. 5, 1943, and soon began a family that grew to three children, Richard (Rick), Michael and Cheri. Vivian’s life was her children’s lives. Meals were lovingly and beautifully prepared, but it was the cookies that family members traveled miles for. As if that wasn’t enough work, Vivian kept the Paus house extremely clean and neat. But she didn’t lose sight of what was important; in later years when visiting grandchildren left hand prints on mirrors, she kept the handprints until she could see the children again.