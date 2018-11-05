Vivian M. Postl, 90, passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, at Milestone Senior Living surrounded by her family.
Vivian was born July 20, 1928, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Edward J. and Agnes (Morrison) Smith. She married Robert J. Postl July 23, 1949, and they were together for 63 years. Bob and Vivian moved to Tomahawk in 1962. Together they had eight children. She was a dedicated wife and mother, Cub Scout leader, 4-H leader (Founded the Moonspinners 4-H Club), Member of Homemakers Club, member of the Christmas Goose, CNA at Golden Age Nursing Home for 15 years, Hospice volunteer and the CEO of Postl’s Popcorn Wagon and Popcorn stand at Kwahamot Bay for 28 years. She affectionately was known as the “Popcorn Lady.” Bob and Vivian were faithful members of St. Mary Catholic Church.
Vivian is survived by her sons, James Postl, Tomahawk, William “Skip” Postl, Mt. Vernon, Wash., Robert (Bonnie) Postl Jr., Greenville, Steven Postl, Kenosha and Gerard “Gerry” (Barb) Postl, Eau Claire; daughters, Mary (Mike) Smith, Tomahawk, Polly (Todd) Kahle, Hartford and Barbara (Dean) Hoium, Brooklyn Park, Minn.; and her brother, Willian “Bill” Smith, Plymouth. Vivian is further survived by 24 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her parents; two brothers, Edward Smith and Frank Smith; two sisters, Dorothy Postl and Patricia Kressin.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Vivian Postl will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Tomahawk. Fr. Louis Maram Reddy will officiate. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. with a rosary service at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, at Krueger Family Funeral Home. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. until the hour of Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Tomahawk.
Krueger Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements. You may view the full obituary and leave online condolences at www.kruegerfamilyfuneral.com.