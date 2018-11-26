Walter E. Ferstenou, 97, passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at his home in Chippewa Falls.
He was born April 4, 1921, in the town of Woodmohr to Paul and Eva (Reichel) Ferstenou. He married Vivian Klund May 23, 1946, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bloomer. Walter served in the Army during World War II. He worked as a self-employed dairy farmer and also drove fuel truck for Cenex in Bloomer. No matter where he went, people knew and respected him by name. Walter’s unforgettably warm laughter will be forever missed.
He is survived by one daughter, Kay Radle of Chippewa Falls; one brother, Elmer (Evelyn) Ferstenou of Bloomer; one sister, Dorothy Hassemer of Bloomer; one sister-in-law, Judy Ferstenou; one brother-in-law, Merv Marquardt; grandchildren, Mike (Miranda Montoya), Jeff (Amanda M.) and Dan (Amanda J.) Radle; great-grandchildren, Taisha, Marshall, Derick, April, Shellby, Cydney, Lexi and Donavan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Eva; his wife, Vivian; brother, Melvin, Edward and Eugene Ferstenou; sisters, Betty Wells, Helen Anderson and Fern Olson.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, at the Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer. Friends may call from noon until the time of service Sunday. Military rites will be performed by the Bloomer VFW and American Legion, with burial in the Bloomer Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com.