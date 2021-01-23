Wanda Anastacia LeaVesseur

She belonged to the Women of the Moose and the Women’s Auxiliary, VFW Post 1038 in Chippewa Falls. She would also personally volunteer her time at the Veterans Nursing Home for several years as well.

Our Mother instilled in us that same philosophy of service and sacrifice for others. As her children, we could not be more proud of what this five foot, four inch woman accomplished with a sixth grade education. One of the many, many stories is how she was a young woman with four children, three in diapers had to relocate us from the states to where our father was based in the Philippines.

On behalf of our family, we must mention the Heatherwood Assisted Living staff and their professional care and personal respect they not only gave to our Mother, but also to our family. We do not know what we would have done without you. Everyone on staff treated our mother with respect and grace and as a family, you gave us a peace of mind knowing she was in the best of hands.