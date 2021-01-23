Wanda Anastacia LeaVesseur, 90, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Heatherwood Assisted Living. She was surrounded by family and her dear friend Henrietta “Henri” Leary.
She was born Nov. 11, 1930, in Leavenworth, Kan., to Theodore and Lula Lewandowski.
She married SMSGT, Carlton J. LeaVesseur Dec. 27, 1950, in the Philippines and spent 24 years as a military wife stationed in various parts of the world.
Together, they had four children, the late Michael (Jean), Kimberly (Sam), Mark (Jackie) and Jay (Nancy). Also, there are four grandchildren, Kristen, Maxwell, Carter and Ethan. She was incredibly proud of all of them.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Michael; and all siblings.
Wanda was military through and through and after the passing of CJ, she continued her relationship with the military by serving as a volunteer and becoming a member of various veteran based organizations. She was committed to the Vets. Though she may not have personally served, she did in an incredibly profound way that made such a difference in the lives of our local Vets and their families.
She created a program and for several years, single handedly ran this program by driving local Chippewa area Vets up to the VA Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn. weekly, sometimes daily for their various doctor appointments.
She belonged to the Women of the Moose and the Women’s Auxiliary, VFW Post 1038 in Chippewa Falls. She would also personally volunteer her time at the Veterans Nursing Home for several years as well.
Our Mother instilled in us that same philosophy of service and sacrifice for others. As her children, we could not be more proud of what this five foot, four inch woman accomplished with a sixth grade education. One of the many, many stories is how she was a young woman with four children, three in diapers had to relocate us from the states to where our father was based in the Philippines.
On behalf of our family, we must mention the Heatherwood Assisted Living staff and their professional care and personal respect they not only gave to our Mother, but also to our family. We do not know what we would have done without you. Everyone on staff treated our mother with respect and grace and as a family, you gave us a peace of mind knowing she was in the best of hands.
We would also like to express a very inadequate thank you to our dear friend Henri Leary. You have truly been an angel and a longtime friend of our mother. Your love, devotion and care went beyond what most people would even think to do. You are officially a part of our family now and words cannot adequately express our feelings. Wanda loved you and you her. You were her best friend and you showed up when you didn’t need to because that is who you are. We love you so much.
Wanda will be buried in Ft. Snelling National Cemetery with our father in May 2021 in a private ceremony. There will not be a funeral or a visitation.
The veteran community lost a wonderful woman who cared deeply and showed it by being of service in any capacity. She was rare indeed.
In support, donations can be made to your local veterans’ organization.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services—Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com.