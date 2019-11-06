Warren Andrew Germain, 87, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
He was born Jan. 14, 1932, to Andrew and Marie Germain in Chippewa Falls, the youngest of seven children. Warren graduated from McDonell High School, attended UW-Platteville school of engineering and received a B.S. degree in business administration from University of Redlands. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War as an air traffic controller. He and his wife Margaret Ann Barrington, met in their home town of Chippewa Falls. In 1960 he began a 35 year career with the Aerospace Corporation, transferring to his present home in California. As a young man he enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was an accomplished handyman and instilled a strong work ethic in his children. In his later years, he enjoyed going on cruises and being with his family and dogs. He will be remembered most for his unique sense of humor. Warren is survived by his wife, Maggie; children, Cynthia Cachuela, Pamela (Robert) Jones, Scott Germain, and Laura (Jeffrey) Sleet; and his only grandchild, Andrew Sleet; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and six siblings. In early 2020 he will be interred at San Luis Rey Mission. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ALZSD Organization.