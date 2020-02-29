Wayne R. Christie, 79, formerly of Chippewa Falls died peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Round Rock, Texas.
Wayne was born Sept. 27, 1940, to Arthur and Lydia (Kennel) Christie in Chicago, Ill. He graduated from Chippewa Falls High School with the class of 1958. Wayne served his country with the U.S. Air Force, until his honorable discharge in 1966. He married Betty Wright June 11, 1960, in Chippewa Falls.
Wayne’s hobbies include, camping, hunting, fishing, ATVing, and building and working on various projects with his two sons. Wayne was very active in his church and thrived on helping others.
Wayne’s work history includes, 28 years at IBM as a Process Engineer in Rochester, Minn. and Austin, Texas. The final six years of his work career was spent at Motorola in Austin, during which time he received a second Place award for his entry in a company chili cook off.
You have free articles remaining.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Betty; sons, Brian (Bunny) of Cedar Park, Texas and John (Amy) of Fort Worth, Texas; granddaughters, Jamey Kessler and Natalie Neyens; great-grandchildren, Heidi and Billy Kessler; and sister-in-law, Shirley Christie.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Lehann Christie; brother, Walter; and daughter-in-law, Bunny Christie.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. The Rev. Bruce Schmidt will be officiating. Interment will be in the Cornell Cemetery, Cornell, with military honors conducted by the Cornell American Legion.
In lieu of flowers, we respectfully suggest a donation to Wayne and Betty’s Church, Northwest Fellowship, Attn: Wayne Christie Memorial, 13427 Pond Springs Rd., Austin, Texas 78729.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.