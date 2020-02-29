Wayne Christie

Wayne R. Christie, 79, formerly of Chippewa Falls died peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Round Rock, Texas.

Wayne was born Sept. 27, 1940, to Arthur and Lydia (Kennel) Christie in Chicago, Ill. He graduated from Chippewa Falls High School with the class of 1958. Wayne served his country with the U.S. Air Force, until his honorable discharge in 1966. He married Betty Wright June 11, 1960, in Chippewa Falls.

Wayne’s hobbies include, camping, hunting, fishing, ATVing, and building and working on various projects with his two sons. Wayne was very active in his church and thrived on helping others.

Wayne’s work history includes, 28 years at IBM as a Process Engineer in Rochester, Minn. and Austin, Texas. The final six years of his work career was spent at Motorola in Austin, during which time he received a second Place award for his entry in a company chili cook off.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Betty; sons, Brian (Bunny) of Cedar Park, Texas and John (Amy) of Fort Worth, Texas; granddaughters, Jamey Kessler and Natalie Neyens; great-grandchildren, Heidi and Billy Kessler; and sister-in-law, Shirley Christie.