Weston Finnessy

Weston S. Finnessy, 37, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, as the result of a motorcycle accident.
He was born March 11, 1983, in Chippewa Falls, to Marie Bortle (Przybylski) and Shaun Finnessy.
Weston worked for Charter NEX in Bloomer for a couple of years and was currently working at SFR Industries in Cadott.
On Oct. 4, 2019, he married Margaret “Greta” Haber at White’s Wildwood Retreat in Chippewa Falls.
He loved listening to music, playing the harmonica, fishing, four-wheeling and especially riding his motorcycle. Weston loved to make people laugh and was always the clown. He did amazing impressions that kept his friends and family laughing.
He will be dearly missed by his wife, Greta Finnessy and her daughter, Cathleen Haber-Murff, of Chippewa Falls; his mother, Marie Bortle (Everett “Plow” Fleming) of Chippewa Falls; father, Shaun Finnessy of Cornell; maternal grandmother, Irene Przybylski of Chippewa Falls; paternal grandparents, Becki Finnessy of Solon Springs and Pat Finnessy of Eau Claire; in-laws, James Wesley and Mary Kay Donovan-Haber of Eau Claire; a sister, Shana Finnessy of Hallie; stepsister, Jennifer (Luke) Walta of New Auburn; godparents, Clyde and Pam Goettl of Chippewa Falls; niece, Macey Hurlburt of Eau Claire; nephews, Morgan and Kayden Walta of New Auburn; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandpa, Al Przybylski; and his stepdad, Dave Bortle.
A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be held from 3:30 p.m. Thursday until the time of service at 6 p.m. at the funeral chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and appreciated.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
