Weston Finnessy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Weston S. Finnessy, 37, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, as the result of a motorcycle accident.

He was born March 11, 1983, in Chippewa Falls, to Marie Bortle (Przybylski) and Shaun Finnessy.

Weston worked for Charter NEX in Bloomer for a couple of years and was currently working at SFR Industries in Cadott.

On Oct. 4, 2019, he married Margaret “Greta” Haber at White’s Wildwood Retreat in Chippewa Falls.

He loved listening to music, playing the harmonica, fishing, four-wheeling and especially riding his motorcycle. Weston loved to make people laugh and was always the clown. He did amazing impressions that kept his friends and family laughing.