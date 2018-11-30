LAKE HALLIE — Wilfred Andrew Brenner, 94, of Lake Hallie passed away Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, at the Chippewa Manor.
Wilfred was born May 15, 1924, to Walter and Lillian (Warden) Brenner of Thorp, where he grew up. He worked in California and then entered the U.S. Army Sept. 29, 1943, the third Calvary Reconnaissance Squadron and landed in Utah Beach Aug. 9, 1944. He was honorably discharged Nov. 21, 1945, at Fort Bragg, N.C.
Wilfred married Evelyn Nesvacil Aug. 13, 1945, in Thorp. They farmed in Thorp and then later bought a farm in Cadott and also worked for Huhn’s cheese house hauling milk. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing cards with friends. He retired and sold the farm and moved to Lake Hallie.
Wilfred is survived by his wife, Evelyn Brenner of 73 years; sons, Roy (Sandy) Brenner and Roger (Pam) Brenner; daughters, Carol Daleiden and Diane Lewis; son-in-law, Bill Hazelton; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Donna Hazelton; sons-in-law, Jim Daleiden and Bruce Lewis; sister, Norma Couillard; brothers, Kenneth, Bernard and Walter Jr. Brenner; grandson, Cory Roberts; and great-grandson, Mathew Birch.
Funeral services will be held at noon Tuesday, Dec. 4, at the Leiser Funeral Home in Cadott, with the Rev. George Olinske officiating. Interment will follow the Service at the Bohemian National Cemetery, town of Arthur with Military Honors conduced by the Cadott American Legion and VFW.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 3, and also one hour prior to the services Tuesday morning at the Leiser Funeral Home.
