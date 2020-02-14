William Bartingale

EAU CLAIRE — William “BI” A. Bartingale, 74, of Eau Claire died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System – Eau Claire.
Bill was born Nov. 8, 1945, in Eau Claire, the son of Thomas and Beulah Bartingale. Bill married Judy Wood Sept. 7, 1974. He enjoyed golfing and was lucky enough to go the Master’s in Augusta, Ga. He also liked watching the Packers and Brewers, watching his nieces and nephews play sports while they were growing up and refereeing basketball and umpiring softball games. He received the prestigious Umpire of the Year award for umpiring softball. Spending time at the cabin on Weber Lake near Hurley was his favorite thing to do.
He is survived by his wife, Judy; brother-in-law, Roger (Val) Wood; sisters-in-law, Barb (Dale) Thomas and Vicki (Jim) Rundberg; many nieces, nephews and friends.
Preceding him in death are his parents; and a brother, Tim Bartingale.
You have free articles remaining.
A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Burial will take place in Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire at a later date.
The family would like to thank the Mayo Hospital System – Eau Claire and the staff at Grace Edgewood.
Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements.