William (Bill) Jacobson, Jr., 93, passed away peacefully at St. Joseph Hospital surrounded by his family on October 6, 2021.

\Bill was born September 15, 1928 to William Sr. and Mathilda (Harbich) Jacobson in Lafayette Township. He grew up on the family farm and graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High School in 1945. Although his family had already given the ultimate sacrifice when Bill’s older brother, Harley, was killed in action at Iwo Jima on March 14, 1945, Bill felt the call to serve his country and joined the United States Army in May 1945 and served in the Pacific Theatre. Following his honorable discharge from military service, Bill returned to Chippewa Falls and he and another brother started Jacobson Brothers Home Builders of which he eventually took complete ownership. Today there are more than 170 homes all over the Chippewa Valley that he built and reflect Bill’s unique craftsman style and attention to detail. He was a skilled and talented carpenter building houses for families all around the area. However, his greatest talent and skill was in the construction of his own family. He also built and was the original owner of The Golden Eagle Restaurant and The Village Tap in Lafayette.

Bill met Marion Schultz at Crystal Palace Ballroom and they married on May 5, 1951 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church. To this union four children were born: Terry, Dan, Mike and Kathy. They spent 24 wonderful years together raising their family until her death December 31, 1974. After a few years, he met and married Betty (Licht) Kuehni on August 5, 1983. They spent 33 of their senior years together before her passing on February 24, 2017.

Bill is survived by his children: Terry (Lois) Jacobson, Boyd, WI, Daniel (Susan) Jacobson, Marathon, WI, Michael (Patricia) Jacobson, Chippewa Falls, WI and Kathleen (Larry) Briggs, Chippewa Falls, WI. grandchildren: Joel (Brooke) Jacobson, Jason (MacKenzie) Jacobson, Christina (Chase) Willkom, Jennifer (Nathaniel) Koehler, Luke (Kristin) Jacobson, Adam (Danielle) Jacobson, Mitchell (Kiersten) Jacobson, Matthew (Lisa) Jacobson, Nathan (Samantha) Jacobson, Ashley (Ryan) Wilson, Jacob (Elizabeth) Briggs and Alissa Briggs and great-grandchildren: William, Rachel, Megan and Katelyn Jacobson, Evan, Audriana and Savannah Jacobson, Ethan, Ellie and Alex Willkom, Teddy Koehler, Abram, Anya and Everett Jacobson, Azalea, Beckett and Barrett Jacobson, Christopher and Eloise Jacobson, Joshua, Caleb and Samantha Jacobson, Corinne and Valo Jacobson, Jackson Bohl and Amelia Briggs. He is also survived by Betty’s family (step-children): Patricia Kuehni, Anita (Keith) Nelson, Janice (Tony) McMichael and Tracy (David) Flanagan, step-grandchildren: Tony (Melanie) Jones, Tara (Russell) Hanson, Sam (Magan) McMichael, Kyle (Nicole) Nelson, Jack Nelson, Sydney Flanagan, Miles Flanagan and Chloe Flanagan and eight step-great-grandchildren. He is further survived by brother-in-law, Frank Dulian and sisters-in-law, Ann Jacobson, Eunice Zenner, Faith Schultz and Carol Schultz and many nieces and nephews.

Besides both wives, Bill was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers: Edward, Laurence, Robert, Harley, Gerald and David, two sisters: Virginia Erickson and Irene Dulian, and many extended family.

Bill was a commensurate gentleman. He was a man of his word and felt that a handshake was still a binding contract. He instilled in his children and grandchildren the values of hard work, love of family and devotion to the Catholic faith. Bill will always remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Brandon Gunether will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council. Friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 13, 2021 and from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. There will be a Christian vigil service at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

The family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Our House Assisted Living, Chippewa Falls and St. Joseph Hospital, 3rd Floor for the compassionate and wonderful care they provided our father.

