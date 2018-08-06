HOLCOMBE — William “Bill” Milton Turner, 95, of Holcombe went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. A man of great faith, secure hope, abundant love and unpredictable humor, he will be sorely missed by all who loved and knew him.
Bill was born to Luther Paul and Jessie (Clark) Turner in La Junta, Colo., Aug. 22, 1922. When he was two years old, his mother passed away and the family moved to Springfield, Ill. Bill attended Bunn School, where he graduated from the eighth grade in 1937. He held various jobs until he enlisted in the U.S. Navy at age 19. After serving the duration of World War II, he was honorably discharged. He then married Lois Jane Bedale, also from Springfield and they later moved to Clark County, Wis., where they farmed together until his wife’s passing in 1989. Bill continued to farm and farmed for a total of 40 years.
In 1971, while still farming, Bill began his ministry at Martin Mission Church in rural Holcombe, where he lovingly served as pastor for 45 years.
In 2001, Bill married Winona Mae JuVette and moved to Holcombe, where together he and Winona enjoyed God’s blessing and provision for the next 17 years.
Bill was preceded in death by his first wife, Lois of Withee, Wis.; brother, John O. Turner of Little Rock, Ark.; sister, Helen Woodrum of Mesa, Ariz.; half-brother, Dale Turner of Springfield; half-sister, Betty Lou Bennett of Atlanta, Ga.; three grandchildren, Amanda, Andrea and Tyler A. Turner of Owen, Wis.; stepdaughter, Wendy Velie of Eau Claire; and infant stepgrandson, Nathan Cynor of Holcombe.
Bill is survived by his wife Winona; his children, Dan (Pam Worden) Turner of Elk Grove, Calif., Timber Turner of Chippewa Falls, Tyler (Marlene Jankee) Turner of Owen, Billie (Ken) Edblom of Withee, John (MaryAnn Collins) Turner of Little Rock, and Clark (Terri Karbon) Turner of Withee; stepdaughter, Mona (John) Hughes of Andover, Minn., and stepdaughter, Rebecca (David) Gohde of Holcombe. He is further survived by 34 grandchildren; and 62 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 10, at the Holcombe Town Hall in Holcombe, with Pastor Ken Oman officiating. Interment will be at the Martin Mission Cemetery in Holcombe, following the funeral service.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 until 11:20 a.m. Friday morning at the Holcombe Town Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given. Express online condolences at www.leiserbortonfuneralhome.com.