William Bowe

William P. Bowe, 67, of Chippewa Falls, town of LaFayette, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at his residence after a courageous battle with cancer.

William was born Feb, 16, 1953, in Chippewa Falls, the son of Wilfred and Helen (Hartman) Bowe. He had worked at Phoenix Steel for many years.

William is survived by one brother, Vernon (Carol) Bowe of Chippewa Falls; his best friend, Jim McVinnie of Chippewa Falls; nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

William was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Larry Bowe; and one sister, Mary Ann Bowe.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 virus.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.

