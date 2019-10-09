DALLAS, Wis. — William E. Donnerbauer, 64, of Dallas died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at his home. He was born Sept. 22, 1955, to Frank and Mae (Tronrud) Donnerbauer, at Amery, Wis. He was raised and attended school at Clear Lake and later the family moved to the Ridgeland area, where he then attended school at Barron. He loved his Budweiser, loved to fish and tinker with just about anything, always wanting to figure out how things worked and make them work better. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Wayne Donnerbauer. He is survived by his life partner, Patty Hulsey of Dallas; daughters, Lisa Donnerbauer and Tonya Hulsey, both of Dallas;grandchildren, Chelsey Daley (Kyle), Tyler Amundson and Hunter Hulsey; great-grandchildren, Averielle Daley and Leo Stevens; brother, James Donnerbauer of Ridgeland; sister, Darcy (Gary) Seeger of Prairie Farm; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home in Dallas. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Following the service, a celebration of his life will take place at The Coop. Arrangements are with Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Dallas & Cameron.