William Horvatin

BLOOMER/CHIPPEWA FALLS — William J. Horvatin, 98, of Bloomer and formerly of Chippewa Falls, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Meadowbrook at Bloomer in Bloomer.

William was born May 29, 1922, in Cornell, the son of John and Mary (Kambic) Horvatin. He graduated from Bloomer High School in 1940 and worked for American Motors in Kenosha, Wis. He served honorably in the U.S. Army.

On April 24, 1954, William married Lucille Czarkowski at St. Casimic Church in Kenosha.

William was a member of Holy Ghost Church, Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #246 in Chippewa Falls and #286 in Kenosha and the Knights of Columbus Goldsmith Council #974.

William is survived by one daughter, Carol (Joseph) Piller of Kenosha; two sisters, Helen Risteau of Eau Claire and Marion Mercier of Brookfield; four grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.

William was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille; one daughter, Linda Nelson; his parents; four brothers, Clarence, John, Joe and Ray Horvatin; one sister, Josephine Sutter; and significant other, Shirley Schaller.