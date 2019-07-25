William J. Roshell, 81, of Chippewa Falls, town of Wheaton died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Bill was born June 27, 1938, in Chippewa County, the son of William and Mildred (Buresh) Roshell. On Aug. 13, 1960, Bill married Lucille Marek at St. Rose of Lima Church in Cadott. Bill was part-owner of Roshell Electric for many years. He was a member of NECA and IBEW for 60 years. Bill was a member of the Knights of Columbus Goldsmith Council #974, Holy Wednesday golf league and St. Charles Church.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Lucille; two sons, Scott (Jen) of Chippewa Falls and Daniel (Teresa) of Trempealeau; three daughters, Sara (Paul) Trocinske of Woodbury, Minn., Julie (Greg) Pavek and Denise (Wade) Roshell-Langel both of Chippewa Falls; sister-in-law, Nancy Roshell of Chippewa Falls; his best friend, Bob Jenneman of Chippewa Falls; eight grandchildren, Alana, Grace, Sam, Holly, Carter, Riley, Jacob and Izabell; and many other relatives and friends. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, John Roshell.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 29, at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. The Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Inurnment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 28 and from 9 until 10 a.m. Monday, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. The Knights of Columbus will recite the rosary at 4 p.m. and there will be a Christian vigil service at 6:30 p.m. both Sunday at the funeral home.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.