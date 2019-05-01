William J. Weiher, 89, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019.
He was born in Bloomer, Aug. 21, 1929, the son of the late William and Dora “Mamie” (Fehr) Weiher. On July 27, 1964, he married Celia Dillinger in Spooner, Wis. She preceded him in death Dec. 4, 2015.
Bill was proud to serve as an M.P. in the U.S. Army. He worked as a fishery biologist for the Wisconsin D.N.R. in the Brule area for many years, retiring in 1989. Bill enjoyed being in the woods, fishing, photography, and was particularly proud of his fish pond that he stocked with trout. He was proud to spend time with his family during these activities. Bill will be remembered for being engaging and an all-around nice and caring guy, who “loved” his dark chocolate. He always had a smile on his face.
Bill is survived by his children, Mark (Lisa) Weiher and Susan (Dean) Hakes; grandchildren, Allie and Zach Weiher and Emily Hakes; and sister-in-law, Louise Weiher. He was preceded in death by his wife, Celia; his parents; sisters, Donna (Ed) Clemons and Darlene (Gilbert) Downey; and brother, Richard Weiher.
A visitation will be from noon until the time of the memorial service at 1 p.m. Friday, May 3, at St. John Lutheran Church, 1403 Newman St., Bloomer, Wis., 54724, with the Rev. Martin Halom officiating.