William John Howie, 78, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls.

He was born March 4, 1942, in Milwaukee, to Alice “Vernie” (Zenner) and William E. Howie.

Bill proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Cuban Blockade, as an electronics technician onboard the USS Eaton, from 1960 until his honorable discharge in 1964.

On Sept. 17, 1966, he married Doreen Bjerke. They resided in Chippewa Falls, where Bill worked at Uniroyal for 25 years until its closing, then worked at Berry Plastics. He retired in 2009 and he and Doreen moved to Chetek.

Bill loved spending time at his cabin in Wascott, in Douglas County, where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and trapping. He developed many lifelong friendships through his love of coon hunting.

He is survived by his three children, Gordon (Kris) Howie of Eleva, Malinda (Ryan) Hebert of Chetek, and Victoria (Jeff) Blomberg of Chetek; a sister, Beth Howie of Mondovi; grandchildren, Seth, Grace and Benjamin Kreibich, Noah Hebert, Jane and Ann Blomberg, William and Anabel Howie.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Doreen in 2013.