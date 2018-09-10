William Leonard Klemke, 87, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls.
William was born Sept. 18, 1931, to William and Loretta Klemke.
On Feb. 27, 1954, William married Mary Ann Meyer at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. He worked as a heavy equipment operator since 1961 and a member of the Operating Engineers Local 139 for over 50 years.
William served in the U.S. Army from 1949 to 1952 and a veteran of the Korean War. He had been an active member of both the American Legion and VFW for over 50 years. He was also a member of the Patriotic Council and traveled to numerous memorial services. Not only was William a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, he was a jack of all trades, with a special talent to fix anything. Not only things for himself, but the willingness to help others. He loved sharing time with his family and friends and especially fond of spending time at the Chippewa Family Restaurant.
William is survived by one daughter, Susan (Jason) Emerson of Chippewa Falls; one son, Terry Klemke; one brother, John Klemke of Iowa; two grandchildren, Lindsay (Eric) Tealey and Matthew Emerson; and three great-grandchildren, Megan, Madyson and Macie.
William was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann; his parents; two brothers, Kenneth and Wallace; and two sisters, Betty and Carolyn.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 14, at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. The Rev. Msgr. Michael Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Entombment will be at Hope Mausoleum in Chippewa Falls. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.
Family and friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, at Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls and from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 10:30 a.m. Friday, at St. Charles Church. There will be a Christian vigil service at 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
