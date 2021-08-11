William Korn, 38, of Eau Claire, died on Sunday, August 8, 2021.

William was born on July 28, 1983, to Lonny Buttke and Kay Korn in Chippewa Falls. He worked at the Livery in Eau Claire for many years. William enjoyed anything outdoors, especially fishing and hunting. He was an outgoing person who liked to socialize with his family and friends.

William is survived by his mother, Kay of Chippewa Falls; father, Lonny (Betty) Buttke; brothers, Jackson Korn and Jonathan Buttke; aunts & uncles, Julie Korn, Linda (Rick) Venn, Kathleen (Kenneth) Baldwin, Maria (Rick) Halpin, Laura (Daniel) Patz, Angela (Robert) Johnson, Rodney (Lisa) Korn, Lucas (Agnes) Buttke, Leon Buttke, Loren (Debbie) Buttke, Lavena Buttke, Lana Jo Buttke, and LouAnne Buttke; grandmother, Betty Buttke; along with many cousins and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wayne and Judy Korn, and Laverne Buttke; uncles, Levi and Laverne Jr. Buttke, and Brad Korn.

The Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 13, 2021, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E. Columbia St. Chippewa Falls, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the chapel. Pastor Andy Schottelkorb will be officiating. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.