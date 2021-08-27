William R. Klass, age 97, of Cornell, WI passed away Wednesday August 25, 2021 at Cornell Heath Services. William was born October 1, 1923 in the Chippewa County , town of Arthur, to George and Margaret (Misfelt) Klass. He attended Eleanor School and graduated from Cadott High School. After graduation he worked at St. Regis Paper Mill in Cornell for 42 years.

Bill married the love of his life Elaine Jensen on June 14, 1945 at the First Presbyterian Church in Cornell. They had just celebrated their 76th wedding anniversary this past June. He golfed on a league until he was in his 80’s and was also an active member of the First Presbyterian Church for 75 years. He also enjoyed just shooting the breeze at his son Denny’s barbershop. He was a member of the Cornell Fire Department and played a lot of baseball as a left handed pitcher. He loved to pick ginseng with his brother Frank and loved the Brewers, packers and his J. Bavet.