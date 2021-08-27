William R. Klass, age 97, of Cornell, WI passed away Wednesday August 25, 2021 at Cornell Heath Services. William was born October 1, 1923 in the Chippewa County , town of Arthur, to George and Margaret (Misfelt) Klass. He attended Eleanor School and graduated from Cadott High School. After graduation he worked at St. Regis Paper Mill in Cornell for 42 years.
Bill married the love of his life Elaine Jensen on June 14, 1945 at the First Presbyterian Church in Cornell. They had just celebrated their 76th wedding anniversary this past June. He golfed on a league until he was in his 80’s and was also an active member of the First Presbyterian Church for 75 years. He also enjoyed just shooting the breeze at his son Denny’s barbershop. He was a member of the Cornell Fire Department and played a lot of baseball as a left handed pitcher. He loved to pick ginseng with his brother Frank and loved the Brewers, packers and his J. Bavet.
Dad was a very gentle and kind man and loved his family and had great faith.
William is survived by his wife Elaine; daughter Sandra (Ron) Kadlce; son Dennis (Cindie) Klass; brother George Klass. Grandchildren: Shelley Kadlce (Michael Janssen), Jill (Willie) Wolfe, Dennis (Michelle) Klass, Tracy (Angie) Klass and Melissa (Jon) Dixon. Great-grandchildren: Brandon (Ashley) Wolfe, Brady (Hilary) Wolfe, Alex Ekblad (Olivia Schneider), Annika Ekblad, Emily Klass, Paige Klass, Tye Klass, Megan Klass, Olivia Klass, Cody Klass, Ellis Dixon (Tyler Jones) and Carter Dixon; sisters- in-law: Norma Zimmerman and Judy Jensen; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents George and Margaret Klass; brother Frank Klass; brothers-in-law: Earl Western, Bob Jensen, La Verne Jensen and Dave Zimmermann; sisters-in-law: Wilda Klass, Marian Western, Kathy Scidmore, Sue Jensen.
A Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday August 30, 2021 at First Presbyterian Church in Cornell. Interment will at the Cornell cemetery following the service.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service Monday morning at the church.
IN LIEU OF FLOWERS—Memorials are preferred to the First Presbyterian Church, the Cornell Library or the Cornell fire department.