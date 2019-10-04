Yvonne Elva (Severn) Joyal, 86, of 617 East Grant Ave., Eau Claire, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Luther Mayo Hospital. She was born Dec. 30, 1932, in Chippewa Falls to Sarah (Ellenburg) and Arthur F. Severn of Chippewa Falls. Yvonne graduated as valedictorian from Chippewa Falls High School in 1950 and attended one year of college at Wisconsin State University-Eau Claire. Following her schooling, she took a position as secretary and office manager at Consolidated Thermoplastics in Chippewa Falls.
Yvonne married Lloyd Harold Joyal Jr. of Bloomer on Aug. 10, 1957, and had one son, Steven Lloyd. Yvonne was a member of First Congregational Church UCC. She enjoyed flower gardening, reading, cooking, was an extremely skilled typist and had a fondness for classic television shows.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Sarah; husband, Lloyd; sister, Alice; and brothers, Lloyd, Cedric and Ronald. She is survived by her son, Steven (Elisabeth) in West Allis, Wisconsin; granddaughter, Sarah, in China; grandson, Christopher (Melisa Atoyan) in New York, grandson, Ian, in New York, and grandson, Andrew, in Eau Claire; as well as sister-in-law, Beverly (Brushert) Severn, in Chippewa Falls; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorials may be directed to either the Joyal Music Scholarship Fund at UW-Eau Claire; or to First Congregational Church UCC on 310 Broadway in Eau Claire; or to a memorial of donor’s choice.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Hulke Family Funeral Home, with Pastor Jill Christopherson officiating. Visitation will take place from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Saturday morning at the funeral home. Burial will take place in the Forest Hill Cemetery immediately following the funeral service.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com. Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, Wisconsin, 54701, is assisting the family with the arrangements.