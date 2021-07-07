Yvonne "Vonnie" (Grill) Blanchard, 78, Cornell, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021, at her daughter's home in Eau Claire.

Yvonne was born July 5, 1942, in Eau Claire, to Albert and Theresa Grill, the fourth of six children.

She graduated from Memorial High School in 1960, and briefly lived in the Twin Cities, with her best friends, and worked as a bank messenger.

Yvonne married Lee Blanchard in 1962, and they settled in Cornell, for the next 59 years. She worked various local jobs — the wreath-making plant, nursing home, grocery store and machine shop. She also owned and operated her own grocery store in Jim Falls, and later worked at the Lake Wissota hardware store.

Vonnie loved spending time gardening, reading, crocheting and painting. She also enjoyed her pets, and being with her family and friends. Other hobbies included getting together with her sisters and doing fun things, such as making puzzles, road trips, thrift sales and just enjoying each other's company.

She is survived by son Andre; daughter Colleen; and sister Pat.

She was preceded in death by her husband Lee; mother Theresa; father Albert; and siblings: Gene, Sandy, Gregg and Carol.