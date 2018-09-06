Two police officers and a citizen fired weapons during an Aug. 31 police pursuit of Girard R. Jones, 41, of Chippewa Falls.
At 4:08 a.m. Aug. 31, a woman was dropped off at an Eau Claire medical facility with severe head trauma; officers identified Jones as a suspect.
Law enforcement discovered that Jones “commonly carries a gun and has a violent criminal history,” Eau Claire police Lt. Derek Thomas said.
Officers tried to take Jones into custody at 5:30 p.m. in the Chippewa Falls area, but he fled.
With police in pursuit, Jones entered the Lake Hallie Walmart parking lot.
An “uninvolved citizen” discharged a personal firearm while the pursuit was going through the parking lot, Lake Hallie Police Chief Cal Smokowicz said.
Eau Claire police officer Mitchell Hunsley fired at Jones’ vehicle “in an attempt to stop the threat” after Jones drove at the officer, Thomas said.
Chippewa Falls officers received word that gunshots were fired at police and Jones was “engaging in extremely dangerous driving behaviors at high speeds in populated locations,” according to Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm.
Jones was driving toward Chippewa Falls police Sgt. Thomas Wahl “at a high rate of speed,” and Wahl fired his weapon at Jones, Kelm said.
Jones lost control of his vehicle about 5:30 p.m. and was arrested in the Melby Street-Highway 53 area, Smokowicz said.
Nobody was injured during the pursuit.
Wahl was placed on administrative assignment/leave, which is standard for an officer involved in firing a weapon, Kelm said. Wahl is “expected to return to full duty by next week.”
Wahl is a 13-year veteran of the Chippewa Falls Police Department. He is chairman of the pursuit review committee and a former Combined Tactical Response Team member, Kelm said.
Hunsley has worked at the Eau Claire Police Department for five years and is a police training officer and member of the Tactical Response Team, Thomas said.
Hunsley is also expected to return to full duty by next week.
Both officers are patrol officers and firearm instructors.
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the pursuit and gunshots. The Eau Claire Police Department is investigating the domestic incident.
Incident still under suspicion
A $50,000 cash bond has been set for Jones, of 928 1st Ave., Chippewa Falls.
He has been charged in Eau Claire County court with a felony, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and two domestic abuse misdemeanors.
The Eau Claire County District Attorney’s office argued that Jones is a “significant flight risk,” according to online court records.
Jones claimed the victim jumped out of a moving vehicle in the Eau Claire area of North Clairemont Avenue, police said.
Jones made an initial appearance in Eau Claire County Court at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The victim is in a coma, according to a court record of the appearance.
A preliminary hearing for Jones is slated for 2:30 p.m. Sept. 11.
