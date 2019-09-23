An annual local festival is better than ever.
Oktoberfest celebrated its 17th anniversary during the weekend and the festivities were at an all-time high.
Those who attended were treated to more food and drink vendors than ever, new games and attractions filled the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds and smiles were visible throughout the grounds.
Longtime Oktoberfest attendee Michael Poquette said his favorite thing about coming to Oktoberfest every year is getting to meet new people who have a similar passion for alcoholic beverages.
“It’s just a great time year-in and year-out,” Poquette said. “My wife and I have met some of our best friends here over the years and it keeps us coming back. Things haven’t changed drastically from year-to-year, but we like it that way since it has been fun from the start. As long as it keeps going this way and they keep putting it on we’ll be back.”
One of the most popular events at this year’s festival was the classic stein-holding competition. With new rules added to keep the competition fair, such as no thumbs allowed on top of the stein, onlookers said the competition is good natured fun and a pleasure to view.
“It is a lot of fun to watch,” observer Kelly Myers said. “I know I couldn’t hold one of the glasses for nearly as long, so to see them hold it for almost five minutes is pretty impressive. It is a little odd they filled them with water instead of beer, but I suppose they don’t want to waste good beer.”
Oktoberfest — an annual celebration of all things beer, food and music focusing on German heritage — has taken place for the past 17 years at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls and has grown consistently.
Traditional options at the festival included 17 food vendors; music on four stages provided by both local and national acts, featuring music from polka to rock; stein holding and keg rolling contests throughout the weekend; and performances by the traditional German dancing group Glockenspiel.
New additions to Oktoberfest in 2019 included scarecrow- and birdhouse-making for children on Saturday and Sunday. Also, a mural was created in which people could design and color a square, and that square were attached to the mural to form the Oktoberfest 2019 logo.
Now that the lederhosen have been put back into the closet, the beer has been shipped off of the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds and patrons have left the premises, the next step for Oktoberfest is to start planning for the 18th annual Oktoberfest in 2020.
