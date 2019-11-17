A Chippewa Valley staple continues to give back to the area that has supported it during for a decade-and-a-half.
Oktoberfest is an annual celebration of all things beer, food and traditional German culture that is celebrated all over the world, but the Chippewa Valley has celebrated every summer since 2003 at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.
The multi-day event sees several hundred volunteers from throughout the community assist before, during and after Oktoberfest with about 1,800 donated hours during the event.
As a way of giving back to the volunteers and the area organizations and groups they represent, Oktoberfest shares the profits from the event with those who have volunteered.
Tasha Weiss, Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce programs director, said without the various charities, businesses and community organizations that volunteer, the event would cease to exist.
“Without them, the event just wouldn’t be possible,” Weiss said. “There is no way our committees could put in all of that time in with just us. Part of Oktoberfest is being able to give back to the community with our profits, so it’s one of those things that we don’t talk about a ton but our profits do go back into the community to various groups. We love being able to help because we like what’s happening in our community.”
Thursday afternoon at the Chippewa Falls Chamber of Commerce, 2019 Festmeister Steve Herriges and Festmeisterin Jill Herriges presented more than $17,000 in donations to the organizations.
Representatives from many of the organizations flocked to the chamber building, took a photo with the 2019 Oktoberfest royalty and shared in a showing of mutual appreciation for helping a community staple event run — and the organization giving back to help the Chippewa Valley thrive throughout the year.
Herriges has been involved with Oktoberfest in Chippewa Falls since its inception and said giving back after the event has always been the most rewarding aspect of Oktoberfest.
“It’s very fulfilling, because without the volunteer base that this event has, it wouldn’t exist,” Herriges said. “For us to be able to give back for all of their efforts, it really comes full circle. For me, this has always been the best part of the event because I’ve been on the ground floor since it began and this is when we finish the event and are able to give back and start planning for the next event.”
Jill’s husband Steve has also had his hand in Oktoberfest for many years and said getting to see all of the smiling faces come through the Chamber doors makes him thankful to be a part of it and humbled by all of the generosity the volunteers showed during the event.
“As longtime residents of Chippewa Falls, and Jill having been here at the Chamber and helping start the event, it’s so awesome to not only see people coming in who are part of the community and enjoying the event but also knowing all of the volunteer groups who are working so hard behind the scenes to make it a great time for everyone,” Steve Herriges said. “This is an opportunity to give back to them and say thank you for putting in the time and the effort. Thousands of people come into the event, so without them the event wouldn’t be nearly as pleasant or exciting.”
Since the beginning of Oktoberfest in 2003, the Planning Committee has donated more than $367,000 to local community groups and nonprofits including service, civic, religious, social, educational and recreational organizations.
Now that the checks have been handed out and Oktoberfest 2019 is officially in the books, planning for the 18th annual Oktoberfest has begun and will be return to Chippewa Falls on Sept. 18-19, 2020.
