Oktoberfest kicks off in Chippewa Falls, Jerry and Mary Kuehl named 2021 festmeister and festmeisterin

“They are community-minded people,” Febry said. “It fits who we are looking for in royalty.”

Dick Hebert, the 2007 festmeister, offered similar words of praise for the Kuehls.

“Great choice. They’ve been big supporters of Oktoberfest over the years, and active in the community,” Hebert said.

Ian Kopp, the 2016 festmeiester, said Kuehl used to be his boss.

“He’s a wonderful man. They do a lot for the community and a lot of volunteering,” Kopp said.

Jerry Kuehl grew up in Port Edwards, in Wood County, and Mary Kuehl grew up in Eau Claire, but they are both proud to call Chippewa Falls their home.

“We are just blessed to be part of this community,” Jerry Kuehl said.

Secrecy in selection

The selection of the royal couple is a well-kept secret; only about five people know who is chosen in advance of the big reveal each year. That presented a challenge for the Kuehls, who had many friends ask them if they were this year’s royalty.