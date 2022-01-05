Oktoberfest Rolls Out the 2022 Logo Design Contest Details

The Official Logo for the 19th Annual Oktoberfest in Chippewa Falls is still a vision in someone’s creative mind.

The Oktoberfest Annual Logo Design contest for the 2022 celebration is underway. One design idea winner will be selected from creative entries meeting the contest criteria and then brought to life for the marketing of the 2022 event.

One talented contest winner will be awarded a $150 cash prize and an Oktoberfest weekend experience package for two, plus their logo submission will be used in the 2022 Oktoberfest marketing. The entry deadline is Monday, January 31, 2022.

For complete contest rules visit oktoberfetschippewafalls.com or contact ofest@chippewachamber.org.

The 19th Annual Oktoberfest will take place September 16-17 at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls. Widely known as one of the most authentic Oktoberfest celebrations around, festival attendees will enjoy a variety of entertainment across four stages, family-fun activities and games, delicious German foods and a festive atmosphere.

Prost!

