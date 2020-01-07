The official logo for the 18th annual Oktoberfest in Chippewa Falls is still a vision in someone’s creative mind.
The Oktoberfest Annual Logo Design contest for the 2020 celebration is underway.
One design idea winner will be selected from creative entries meeting the contest criteria and then brought to life for the marketing of the 2020 event.
One talented artist will be awarded a $150 cash prize and a pair of weekend admission passes to the event, plus the winning logo will be used in the 2020 Oktoberfest marketing.
The entry deadline is Monday, Feb. 3. For complete contest rules, visit www.oktoberfetschippewafalls.com or contact ofest@chippewachamber.org.
The 18th annual Oktoberfest will take place Sept. 18-19 at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls.
Widely known as one of the most authentic Oktoberfest celebrations around, festival attendees will enjoy a variety of entertainment across four stages, family-friendly activities and games, delicious German foods and a festive atmosphere. Prost!
