Oktoberfest scavenger hunt winner announced

The final clue has been uncovered and a victor has claimed the prize.

The Sedlacek family is the winner of the 2020 Chippewa Falls Oktoberfest and Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce scavenger hunt.

The family of four found the Oktoberfest medallion and has received $50 in Chippewa Chamber Bucks and two wristbands for the 2021 Chippewa Falls Oktoberfest taking place on Sept. 17-18.

The family found the medallion after the final clue was announced, which was “It’s Die Schuhe factory that was the cause. That we can now have a picnic where the building once was.”

After the 2020 Oktoberfest celebration at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls was postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19, the scavenger hunt served as a healthy alternative to keep the spirit of the celebration alive.

Since Sept. 15, a medallion was hidden somewhere in Chippewa Falls and clues to its location were posted daily on the Chippewa Falls Oktoberfest Facebook page. Since Oktoberfest is a traditional German food and drink festival, the clues were researched and provided by the Chippewa County Genealogical Society and had to do with German heritage strewn throughout the area.