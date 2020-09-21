Oktoberfest scavenger hunt winner announced

The final clue has been uncovered and a victor has claimed the prize.
The Sedlacek family is the winner of the 2020 Chippewa Falls Oktoberfest and Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce scavenger hunt.
The family of four found the Oktoberfest medallion and has received $50 in Chippewa Chamber Bucks and two wristbands for the 2021 Chippewa Falls Oktoberfest taking place on Sept. 17-18.
The family found the medallion after the final clue was announced, which was “It’s Die Schuhe factory that was the cause. That we can now have a picnic where the building once was.”
After the 2020 Oktoberfest celebration at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls was postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19, the scavenger hunt served as a healthy alternative to keep the spirit of the celebration alive.
Since Sept. 15, a medallion was hidden somewhere in Chippewa Falls and clues to its location were posted daily on the Chippewa Falls Oktoberfest Facebook page. Since Oktoberfest is a traditional German food and drink festival, the clues were researched and provided by the Chippewa County Genealogical Society and had to do with German heritage strewn throughout the area.
Eric Wittek, a longtime Oktoberfest attendee, said this scavenger hunt is an interesting way of doing something to celebrate Oktoberfest and German heritage this fall without being able to physically meet at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.
“This is a cool way to keep the spirit of Oktoberfest alive this year,” Wittek said. “It sucks to not be able to head up to the fairgrounds and have fun with our friends this year, but we’ll be back next year bigger and better than ever.”
With the competition over, Wittek said the signaling of fall in the area and not having Oktoberfest is hard, but ultimately it is for the best.
“It’s the best thing to do to try and keep everyone as safe as we can,” Wittek said. “Of course we’re hurting, but in the grand scheme of things it isn’t that bad. I’m glad the families and people involved in the hunt had a good time participating and I’m looking forward to seeing them at the festival next fall.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.