Fall’s favorite festival has a new face.
The 2019 Oktoberfest logo was unveiled Thursday evening at the Chippewa Falls Chamber and Visitors Center to a group of around 50 people. Oktoberfest is an annual celebration of all things beer and Bavarian culture which takes place worldwide. The 17th annual Chippewa Falls Oktoberfest celebration is set for Sept. 20-22.
Logo designer Tom Cushman said he is thankful he got to be a part of the logo unveiling event Thursday.
“I’m so happy that I got to see the reaction to this,” Cushman said. “This logo really captures something that’s unique to this event and it is great to capture it in this artwork.”
The logo depicts the Glockenspiel performing group, complete with festive outfits, and a musician playing the accordion. The color pallet for the logo includes traditional fall colors like dark brown/red and the dates for the 2019 festival adorn the lower portion of the circular design.
Cushman, who has volunteered or been on the planning committee for the Chippewa Falls Oktoberfest since its inception, said the inspiration for the logo came from his own experiences at the festival and design elements show how unique the Chippewa Valley version of the festival is.
“I’m a member of the Oktoberfest planning committee and I’m also a performer in the Glockenspiel,” Cushman said. “So, we’re always looking for ways to promote the event as well as our show itself. I then came up with this idea thinking we could use it on stickers and buttons. It then escalated into maybe we could use it for a bigger use like posters and the logo for the actual event itself.”
In addition to the logo unveil, attendees of the event were treated to refreshments (including large pretzels), a performance by the festival’s Glockenspiel and constant festive accordion music provided by loveable Oktoberfest figure “Crazy George.”
The face of Oktoberfest annually is the Festmeister and Festmeisterin who serve as the royalty of the event. Last year’s Festmeister Mike Tzankis said the event was a success and it is a privilege to be a part of the festivities.
“There was quite a good showing at the event,” Tzankis said. “This is quite an honor for me personally to be representing Chippewa Falls and the Oktoberfest festival. I’m truly honored and it is quite an event.”
2018 Festmeisterin, Barbara Tzankis, said she is looking forward to another great year of community and delicious brews.
“We just want to thank everyone who is here this evening,” Tzankis said. “We will see everyone Sept. 20-22 at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds for another great year of Oktoberfest.”
For more information on the 2019 edition of Oktoberfest, you can stay up-to-date by visiting the official event page at http://gochippewafalls.com/events/oktoberfest.
