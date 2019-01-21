After 75 years, Olson’s Ice Cream will be expanding to an Eau Claire location.
As a celebration of the opening, Olson’s is unveiling a new flavor, Canadian Maple, available now at the Chippewa Falls location. Additionally, customers can guess on the Olson’s Facebook page the exact Eau Claire location and have the chance to win ice cream for a year.
Co-owner and general manager Jeremy Hunt said in a press release announcing the move that Olson’s had wanted to open an Eau Claire location since the 80’s and now they finally had a chance to.
“With two locations, we will be able to bring even more treats to our customers, and we’re developing some new products for the spring opening,” Hunt said.
The Eau Claire store is expected to open in the spring, and the Chippewa Falls store will still be open year-round. All of the ice cream will still be made by hand at the Chippewa Falls store and with the expansion will come some new offerings as well.
Albert J. Olson and his partner began making their “Homaid” Ice Cream at Knapp Dairy in Knapp in 1923.
Olson moved his family to Chippewa Falls and began making ice cream and processing milk at Olson’s Creamland Dairy. Olson’s still operates in that same building today at 611 North Bridge St. in Chippewa Falls.
The Olson family sold the business to the Hunt family in 2007
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.