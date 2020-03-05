Olson's Ice Cream purchases mobile ice cream retailer 9 Degrees

Olson’s Ice Cream has purchased mobile ice cream retailer 9 Degrees.
Olson’s is planning to serve its ice cream, made in Chippewa Falls, at the events 9 Degrees has served at in recent years, including the Eau Claire Downtown Farmers Market, Sounds Like Summer concert series, Tuesday Night Blues, Taste of the Valley, Chalkfest and Festival in the Pines.
Since 2015, Olson’s Ice Cream has provided the ice cream scooped by 9 Degrees, which had been owned by Paul and Pam Braun since 2003.
Paul said after nearly two decades of serving ice cream, it’s time he and his wife, who each have other full-time jobs, enjoy a bit more free time.
“After 17 great summers of working our regular jobs and doing all the events with 9 Degrees, Pam and I decided it was time to reduce our workload in the summer and go to the events as spectators and enjoy,” Paul said. “We will be helping Olson’s Ice Cream at some events through the 2020 transition. They have been great partners, and we wish them great success in the future.”
Olson’s Ice Cream, which celebrated its 75th anniversary by opening a new store at 80 S. Barstow St. in Eau Claire in 2019, has served ice cream at a variety of events in a 50-mile radius. Owners Dan, Linda and Jeremy Hunt say they look forward to serving at the events previously served by 9 Degrees.
Dan said a mutual respect and friendship helped make the decision easy to buy the business from the Eau Claire couple after it went up for sale.
“We became good friends with them over the years, not just business partners, but good friends,” Dan said. “After talking over the winter, they decided they wanted to slow down and focus on their full-time jobs. We obviously were interested in continuing with the events they do regularly every summer, because Olson’s ice cream is sold exclusively through 9 Degrees at those events, so we wanted to keep that going and continue supplying ice cream for all of the great events they’ve done.”
The Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire Olson’s Ice Cream locations are scooping the largest selection of ice cream flavors in the area, with more than 200 homemade recipes. Serving breakfast and lunch in Eau Claire and lunch in Chippewa Falls, Olson’s also has a full line of Colectivo Coffee drinks, along with tea and smoothies.
The Brauns will continue the tricycle-based sale of prepackaged ice cream and frozen fruit treats Wednesday evenings in Eau Claire’s Third Ward neighborhood and at a handful of summer events. They will operate under the name Paul’s Pop Cycle.
The Brauns, who in 2003 succeeded in their request for changes in the Eau Claire ordinance that had prohibited sidewalk vending, said they are proud of their role in creating a new energy around Eau Claire’s downtown, and they are grateful for the support they received during the 17 summers they have operated.
