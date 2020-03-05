Olson's Ice Cream purchases mobile ice cream retailer 9 Degrees

Dan said a mutual respect and friendship helped make the decision easy to buy the business from the Eau Claire couple after it went up for sale.

“We became good friends with them over the years, not just business partners, but good friends,” Dan said. “After talking over the winter, they decided they wanted to slow down and focus on their full-time jobs. We obviously were interested in continuing with the events they do regularly every summer, because Olson’s ice cream is sold exclusively through 9 Degrees at those events, so we wanted to keep that going and continue supplying ice cream for all of the great events they’ve done.”

The Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire Olson’s Ice Cream locations are scooping the largest selection of ice cream flavors in the area, with more than 200 homemade recipes. Serving breakfast and lunch in Eau Claire and lunch in Chippewa Falls, Olson’s also has a full line of Colectivo Coffee drinks, along with tea and smoothies.

The Brauns will continue the tricycle-based sale of prepackaged ice cream and frozen fruit treats Wednesday evenings in Eau Claire’s Third Ward neighborhood and at a handful of summer events. They will operate under the name Paul’s Pop Cycle.