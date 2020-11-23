Olson's Ice Cream debuts new popcorn products

A beloved local ice cream shop is diversifying its offerings this holiday season.

Olson’s Ice Cream, a Chippewa Falls based ice cream shop with an additional location in downtown Eau Claire, just launched its own artisan crafted popcorn line over the weekend. The line will be available in both of r stores in a variety of different-sized bags and containers.

Jeremy Hunt, Olson’s Ice Cream co-owner and manager, said the process of launching the popcorn line has been years in the making and something Olson’s ownership has long had its eye on.

“It’s been in development for quite a while,” Hunt said. “Even before we opened the Eau Claire store we were talking about adding product lines to our business to compliment the ice cream and make Olson’s more of a sweets shop. We actually got the equipment for it back in 2018, and wanted to release it earlier but due to opening the new shop this year we just got it released.”

The Olson’s Ice Cream popcorn line will include a variety of flavors made in-house including classic caramel, classic cheddar, classic white cheddar, birthday cake, caramel with chocolate drizzle, classic Olson’s blend and more flavors yet to come.