Olson's Ice Cream debuts new popcorn products

A beloved local ice cream shop is diversifying its offerings this holiday season.
Olson’s Ice Cream, a Chippewa Falls based ice cream shop with an additional location in downtown Eau Claire, just launched its own artisan crafted popcorn line over the weekend. The line will be available in both of r stores in a variety of different-sized bags and containers.
Jeremy Hunt, Olson’s Ice Cream co-owner and manager, said the process of launching the popcorn line has been years in the making and something Olson’s ownership has long had its eye on.
“It’s been in development for quite a while,” Hunt said. “Even before we opened the Eau Claire store we were talking about adding product lines to our business to compliment the ice cream and make Olson’s more of a sweets shop. We actually got the equipment for it back in 2018, and wanted to release it earlier but due to opening the new shop this year we just got it released.”
The Olson’s Ice Cream popcorn line will include a variety of flavors made in-house including classic caramel, classic cheddar, classic white cheddar, birthday cake, caramel with chocolate drizzle, classic Olson’s blend and more flavors yet to come.
Hunt said the process behind choosing what flavors to add to the line came from researching what flavors are most popular nationally and locally.
“We did some research on popular flavors, as well as what people were interested in purchasing,” Hunt said. “We chose cheddar because people in Wisconsin love it, caramel because it is an iconic flavor and a bunch of others to compliment the line. We also have dill pickle to offer something a little bit different. We worked with these recipes for months to make sure they tasted just right and to maintain a premium product.”
Popcorn first started appearing in both Olson’s stores this past Friday with displays being completed Saturday and advertising beginning on Sunday morning. While products within the line have only been available for a short time, Hunt said Olson’s customers are excited and passionate about having a new locally produced food product to enjoy alongside the ice cream Olson’s has produced in the Chippewa Valley since 1944.
“The reaction has been good and it’s going really well,” Hunt said. “It’s only been a few days, but the remarks I’ve heard so far have been that it’s exceptionally good and some of the best popcorn they’ve had. People can tell we put a lot of hard work into it.”
