Olson's Ice Cream to open concession stand in Irvine Park Welcome Center this weekend

A storied Chippewa Falls ice cream brand is expanding this summer.

Olson’s Ice Cream, a chain of locally owned ice cream shops in Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire, is expanding to the Irvine Park Welcome Center in Chippewa Falls starting on Saturday.

The new concession stand in the Welcome Center will serve Olson’s ice cream, popcorn and other delectable treats for Irvine Park visitors to enjoy.

The location will operate in the Welcome Center through Labor Day weekend.

“Combining two of the Chippewa Valley’s favorite destinations will make the trip to Irvine Park and even sweeter experience,” said Jeremy Hunt, Olson’s Ice Cream owner. “We are excited for this opportunity to connect with more ice cream fans in this new location. So come on out and enjoy beautiful Irvine Park, grab an ice cream treat and a bite to eat, including Sokup’s famous hotdog, at the new concession area and keep creating those great memories with family and friends. We look forward to seeing you in the park.”

The concession area in the Irvine Park Welcome Center will offer rotating ice cream flavors in a cone, dish, shake, malt, or sundae along with banana splits and root beer floats.