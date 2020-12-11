One COVID-19 related death retracted by Chippewa County, death total lowered to 57

Chippewa County announced 59 new cases of COVID-19 in Chippewa County Friday, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in Chippewa County to-date to 5,373. Of those cases, 860 are currently considered active. One COVID-19 related death was retracted as well, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Chippewa County to-date back down to 57.
There have now been 23,956 negative test results and 155 COVID-19 complication-induced hospital stays in Chippewa County to-date. The county remains at a severe risk level for the spread of COVID-19.
The state of Wisconsin now has had 429,882 cases of coronavirus, of which 51,586 are currently considered active. 4,216 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 complications to-date (a one-day increase of 67).
