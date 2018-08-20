One man is dead and another missing in an apparent drowning in Lake Wissota.
The Chippewa County Sheriff's Department is continuing to search Lake Wissota for the missing person, a 22-year-old male from Minnesota, according to a sheriff's department press release.
At 11:30 a.m. Sunday, a caller told the Chippewa County Sheriff's Department a pontoon was resting on the shoreline north of the Hydroelectric Dam, saying "it had apparently been there for some time," according to the press release.
Deputies did not find anyone with the pontoon.
The pontoon's owner and a friend were boating on Lake Wissota Saturday afternoon, the owner's mother told the sheriff's department. They did not come back to the Chippewa County campground where they were staying, she said.
At 12:30 p.m. Sunday, a caller reported finding a rubber tube at the Hydroelectric Dam. They found a man's body attached to the tube's rope.
Deputies retrieved the body, which belonged to the pontoon's suspected owner.
The sheriff's department, Chippewa Falls Fire District, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and volunteers searched until Sunday evening without finding the other man reported aboard the pontoon.
The search will continue Monday morning, according to the press release.
Anyone who may have seen the pontoon on Lake Wissota Saturday afternoon or has useful information should contact the Chippewa County Sheriff's Department at 715-726-7701.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.