One is dead in a Wednesday morning train crash in Eau Claire.
Before 6 a.m. Wednesday, the Eau Claire Police Department and Eau Claire Fire and Rescue Department responded to a crash near the railroad tracks and Business Highway 53.
A large white commercial vehicle heading east on Hogarth Street and a northbound Union Pacific Railroad train collided, according to the investigation.
The driver of the commercial vehicle carrying mail for the United States Postal Service was pronounced dead on the scene.
The Eau Claire Police Department is working on notifying the victim’s family.
Business Highway 53, Melby Street and Hogarth Street were closed Wednesday morning but have reopened.
The Eau Claire Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and Union Pacific Railroad are investigating and reconstructing the crash.
