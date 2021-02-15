One individual passes away from COVID-19 complications Monday in Chippewa County, only statewide death

Chippewa County announced no new cases of COVID-19 Monday and instead made a correction to the number of positive cases by decreasing it by one. There have now been 6,970 total positive cases of coronavirus countywide (139 currently active). One individual passed away from complications from COVID-19 Monday, bringing the coronavirus death toll in Chippewa County to 89 lives lost.

There have now been 27,624 negative COVID-19 test results in Chippewa County and 215 individuals have been hospitalized due to complications with coronavirus to-date (two currently hospitalized). Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 555,549 cases of COVID-19 to-date (11,111 currently active) and 6,748 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus; 159 of those deceased individuals died from other causes, according to their death certificates.