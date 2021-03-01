 Skip to main content
One new case of COVID-19 announced in Chippewa County, zero statewide deaths
One new case of COVID-19 announced in Chippewa County, zero statewide deaths

COVID-19
CHIPPEWA HERALD

Chippewa County announced one new cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the total positive cases to 7,044 to-date (less than 70 currently active). No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced, leaving the COVID-19 death toll at 92 lives lost in Chippewa County to-date.

There have now been 28,406 negative COVID-19 tests in Chippewa County and two individuals are currently hospitalized due to complications with coronavirus (222 individuals hospitalized to-date). Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of COVID-19 is currently classified as “high.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 564,109 cases of COVID-19 (5,641 currently active) and 7,019 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus statewide to-date (a one-day increase of zero). 159 of the deceased passed away from other causes, according to their death certificates.

Concerned about COVID-19?

