One new COVID-19 death in Chippewa County, death toll rises to 77
COVID-19
Chippewa County announced 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoon, bringing the total positive cases to 6,710 to-date in the county (336 currently active). A new coronavirus related death was announced as well, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in Chippewa County to 77 lives lost.

The number of negative coronavirus tests rose to 26,597 in Chippewa County and 201 people have been hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 (13 currently hospitalized). Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of COVID-19 remains “high.”

There have now been 535,028 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin to-date (21,401 currently active) and 6,203 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus to-date (a one-day increase of 10).

