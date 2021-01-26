One new COVID-19 death in Chippewa County, death toll rises to 77

Chippewa County announced 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoon, bringing the total positive cases to 6,710 to-date in the county (336 currently active). A new coronavirus related death was announced as well, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in Chippewa County to 77 lives lost.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The number of negative coronavirus tests rose to 26,597 in Chippewa County and 201 people have been hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 (13 currently hospitalized). Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of COVID-19 remains “high.”

There have now been 535,028 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin to-date (21,401 currently active) and 6,203 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus to-date (a one-day increase of 10).