One new COVID-19 death in Chippewa County Wednesday, death toll rises to 93

Chippewa County announced five new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total positive cases to 7,057 to-date (fewer than 70 currently active). One new coronavirus-related death was also announced, bringing the coronavirus death toll to 93 lives lost.

There have now been 28,527 negative COVID-19 tests as of Wednesday in Chippewa County and 222 individuals have been hospitalized to-date due to COVID-19 complications (two currently hospitalized). Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of COVID-19 is classified as “high.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 564,972 cases of COVID-19 to-date (fewer than 5,650 cases currently active) and 7,055 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus as of Wednesday (a one day increase of 36). 159 of the deceased passed away from other causes, according to their death certificates.