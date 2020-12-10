 Skip to main content
One new COVID-19 related death announced in Chippewa County, 37 new cases
One new COVID-19 related death announced in Chippewa County, 37 new cases

COVID-19
CHIPPEWA HERALD

Chippewa County announced 37 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday including one new death and 13 hospitalizations.

There are currently 850 active cases in Chippewa County. This brings the county’s coronavirus death total to 58, and 153 individuals have been hospitalized to-date.

In addition to the 5,314 cases of COVID-19 to-date in Chippewa County, there have also been 23,878 negative test results. The county remains at a severe risk level for COVID-19 spread.

The state of Wisconsin has had 426,024 cases of COVID-19 to-date, of which 51,123 are currently considered active. 4,149 people have died from complications from COVID-19 in Wisconsin to-date.

