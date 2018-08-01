From what OneFest organizers saw, a devilish storm couldn’t dishearten the Chippewa Valley’s desire to continue with the first annual OneFest Christian music festival last weekend — making the festival a success, organizer Heather Flashinski said.
“It was amazing as far as the positivity that I saw and the random cool things that were happening,” organizer Heather Flashinski said.
About 2,000 people came to the two-day festival that opened for its first year in Chippewa Falls on Saturday, July 28, Flashinski said.
It featured headliner bands on its main stage and side stage acts throughout Saturday, and on Sunday, the event hosted a worship service, closing out the festival with the band We Are Leo.
A seemingly random and strong-yet-short-lived thunderstorm in the beginning of the set for the festival’s last headliner, Tenth Avenue North, caused wreckage to sound equipment, Flashinski said, and cut the band’s act short.
But the band’s lead singer came out after the storm clouds passed to perform an acoustic set for those who struck around.
On Facebook, attendees raved about the experience the impromptu acoustic session in the dark provided.
“This was such a powerful worship experience,” wrote one user.
“What an incredible blessing,” echoed another.
The little rainstorm blip didn’t dampen any (holy) spirits, which were high throughout the festival, Flashinski said.
“When I’m thinking about the good things that happened: there was a lot of positive praying with people who needed it, there was a lot of neat things happening at the gate that I’ve heard of… Paying it forward to people behind them, paying for tickets,” Flashinski said. “It was just very neat in that way that I’ve never experienced with an event before.”
The event has plans to return next year, it announced on its Facebook page Wednesday. Tentatively, the festival has an event scheduled for Friday, July 26, through Sunday, July 28.
Flashinski said plans for the event and its return next year are still dependent on funding, as the group looks to pay off all its expenses from the inaugural festival.
The non-profit organization is accepting donations for next year’s event, Flashinski added.
