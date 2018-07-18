The Chippewa Falls School District’s on-site health clinic has saved the district roughly $500,000 in health-care costs in its first year, district administrators say.
The Cardinal Clinic, housed inside Korger-Chestnut Elementary, serves school district employees and their families. The clinic opened in July 2017.
Although district human resources director Michelle Golden said her goal in savings for the clinic’s first year was $800,000, district administrators said they are happy with the number.
“We’re thrilled with the savings in the first year,” district superintendent Heidi Taylor-Eliopoulos said.
Before the onsite clinic, the district’s health insurance was self-funded, meaning the district collected employees’ premiums to pay any health-care bills, Eliopoulos said.
That self-funded plan did little to counter medical cost inflation, Golden said Tuesday.
“Wisconsin … and specifically the Chippewa Valley, has the second highest medical costs, really, in the country,” Golden said.
The district doubled its health-care deductibles for single and family members in 2016 in an attempt to keep insurance costs out of the red, Golden said, calling it a “really unpopular decision.”
The district also removed a specific, low-cost premium health-care plan that produced some of the “highest claims.”
But district administration said Tuesday the new plan – which includes the Cardinal Clinic – has helped turn those costs around.
The onsite clinic saves costs by offering “generic pharmaceuticals,” health coaching and preventative care, Golden said.
Some of those savings will go toward costs for the district’s “lowest-paid employees,” potentially extending their insurance coverage by one to two months, Golden said.
The district was spending $10 million each year, or more, on medical expenses, said district financial manager Chad Trowbridge, and 10 percent was considered “a low increase just for medical inflation.”
“I look at a year like this when we’re getting $200 per kid (in state dollars), which is the most revenue we’ve had per child for almost a decade, that’s $1 million,” Trowbridge said. “All of that money would have gone to health care, continuously, year after year after year, if we hadn’t done something like this.”
Golden said Tuesday she plans to examine pharmaceutical use during the 2018-2019 school year: “Pharmaceuticals and specialty drugs continue to increase pretty dramatically.”
