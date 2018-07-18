On a Thursday morning in early 2018, Angie Riemer was traveling through Chippewa County on her way to Wausau to care for her grandchildren.
At 5:30 a.m., her vehicle hit a piece of road debris and a tire burst.
“I got off Highway 29, opened my trunk, and I took something out,” Riemer said Wednesday at an Optimist Club of Chippewa Falls meeting. “Sergeant Korry Boos pulled up in his truck and said, ‘Do you need some help?’”
Boos, of the Chippewa Falls Police Department, had just gotten done working the night shift, said Optimist Club program chair Jack Halbleib.
“He changed my tire for me and got me back on the road,” Riemer said. “It was above and beyond. You just really don’t see a lot of that anymore.”
That incident spurred Riemer, who is lieutenant governor of Optimist Clubs spanning Superior to River Falls, to suggest Boos as a candidate for the Chippewa Falls club’s Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.
Boos accepted the honor Wednesday at a club meeting.
“I think there’s not one person at the department that wouldn’t have done the same thing,” Boos said, referring to changing Riemer’s tire.
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm said he had to prod Boos to accept the honor.
“You could not find a more humble officer than Korry,” Kelm said Wednesday. “He would always prefer to talk about his officers … about what the department’s doing, and underplay what he does.”
Boos, a McDonell Central Catholic High School and Chippewa Valley Technical College graduate, has been with the Chippewa Falls Police Department for 16 years.
He has worked as a financial crimes investigator, evidence technician and SWAT sniper and now serves as a patrol sergeant, where he oversees shifts of patrol officers, coordinates calls and follows up on investigations, Boos said.
“It’s great that we have a community that supports us,” Boos said. “You won’t find that in every city you go to.”
The club chooses a law enforcement officer to honor each year.
“We try to find someone who has gone a little bit above and beyond,” Riemer said. “Someone who’s a little bit outstanding.”
